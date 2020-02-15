Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Supplies pair of assists
Pesce recorded two assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-4 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
Pesce helped out on tallies by Warren Foegele and Joel Edmundson to snap his personal seven-game point drought. Through 57 games, Pesce has 18 points, 99 shots and 84 blocked shots this season. While his career-high 29 points from last year isn't out of reach, the 25-year-old would need a surge down the stretch to match that level of production.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.