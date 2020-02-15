Pesce recorded two assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-4 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Pesce helped out on tallies by Warren Foegele and Joel Edmundson to snap his personal seven-game point drought. Through 57 games, Pesce has 18 points, 99 shots and 84 blocked shots this season. While his career-high 29 points from last year isn't out of reach, the 25-year-old would need a surge down the stretch to match that level of production.