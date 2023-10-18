Pesce scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Pesce's goal was the Hurricanes' sixth of the game and the last of their four tallies in a 6:01 span during the third period. The defenseman has earned both of his points, a goal and an a helper, over the last two games. He's added six shots on net, 10 blocked shots, five hits, four PIM and a plus-5 rating through four contests overall.
