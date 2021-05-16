Pesce (undisclosed) took the ice for practice Sunday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Pesce played in every game but one in 2020-21, sitting out the season finale May 10. He was likely held out for rest and should be good to go for Monday's Game 1 against the Predators.
