Pesce scored a goal in his second game back from a lower-body injury during a 4-1 victory against the Ducks on Friday.

It's good to see Pesce get on the board so early in his return, but he's hardly fantasy relevant. The 24-year-old has three goals and four points with a plus-5 rating in 19 games this season. Prior to his injury, he was playing more than 19 minutes per game, but in two games since returning, he's been averaging below 15 minutes. Once he's completely back, Pesce could be an asset in TOI, but that's about it.