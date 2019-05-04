Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Three assists in second round
Pesce provided three helpers and eight blocked shots in four games against the Islanders in the second round.
Pesce matched his scoring production from the first round in three fewer games, giving him six assists through 11 contests in the postseason. He's gone plus-8 with 23 blocked shots in the playoffs, contributing respectably at both ends of the ice.
