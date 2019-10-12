Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Tickles twine in win
Pesce scored a goal on a team-high six shots and blocked three shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
Pesce made it 2-1 in the first period, converting on a feed from Andrei Svechnikov. The 24-year-old defender has gotten involved in the offense well, starting the year with a pair of goals and a helper in five games. He's also a friend of his goalies -- he has 14 blocked shots. The two-way contributions could make for a solid addition in deeper formats if Pesce can keep the scoring going.
