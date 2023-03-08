Pesce picked up two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens.
He had a hand in the Hurricanes' final two goals in regulation. It's Pesce's first multi-point performance since Jan. 25, and with 24 points (four goals, 20 helpers) through 62 games, the 28-year-old blueliner is just on pace for his first career 30-point campaign.
