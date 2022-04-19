Pesce picked up two assists in 23:45 of ice time in Monday's 5-3 win over Arizona.
Pesce also recorded three shots and blocked three shots in the victory. The 27-year-old defenseman has three assists in his last two contests, leaving him one shy of his career-high of 22. Pesce remains a consistent middle-pairing defenseman for Carolina, capable of chipping in some offense. He remains on pace to surpass the 30-point threshold for the first time in his career.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Closing in on 30-point mark•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Powers Canes to victory Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Celebrates game-winning tally•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Scoring drought continues•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Helpers in consecutive outings•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Enjoying modest point streak•