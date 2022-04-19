Pesce picked up two assists in 23:45 of ice time in Monday's 5-3 win over Arizona.

Pesce also recorded three shots and blocked three shots in the victory. The 27-year-old defenseman has three assists in his last two contests, leaving him one shy of his career-high of 22. Pesce remains a consistent middle-pairing defenseman for Carolina, capable of chipping in some offense. He remains on pace to surpass the 30-point threshold for the first time in his career.