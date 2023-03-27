Pesce collected two assists in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins.

Both helpers came in the third period as Carolina rallied from a 3-1 deficit and earned a precious point against the NHL's best team. Pesce hasn't scored a goal in 30 straight games, but he has chipped in 11 assists during that drought and is now two points shy of reaching 30 for the first time in his career.