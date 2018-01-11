Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Unavailable Thursday
Pesce (upper body) won't play Thursday against the Capitals, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Pesce reportedly sustained an upper-body injury while firing a shot on net during Thursday's morning skate, and he'll miss at least one contest as a result. With Pesce unavailable, Klas Dahlbeck will slot into the lineup against the Capitals.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Chips in two helpers in win•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Notches helper in win over Habs•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Few opportunities to contribute offensively•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Back in tow•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Not cleared from concussion yet•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Ruled out at least next two games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...