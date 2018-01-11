Pesce (upper body) won't play Thursday against the Capitals, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Pesce reportedly sustained an upper-body injury while firing a shot on net during Thursday's morning skate, and he'll miss at least one contest as a result. With Pesce unavailable, Klas Dahlbeck will slot into the lineup against the Capitals.

