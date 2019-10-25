Hurricanes' Brian Gibbons: Back with big club
The Hurricanes recalled Gibbons from AHL Charlotte on Friday.
The 21-year-old was sent down to the minors last week, and he tore it up with eight points in six games. The Hurricanes need a 12th forward for Saturday's matchup against the Blackhawks, so Gibbons earned the call. Expect him to fill into the bottom six.
