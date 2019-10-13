Hurricanes' Brian Gibbons: Bumped up to NHL
Gibbons was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Sunday.
Gibbons signed a two-way deal with the Hurricanes this offseason and quickly notched four points in four AHL contests to start the year. The 31-year-old forward has played 189 career NHL games and scored 19 points in 64 contests last season. He'll provide some depth with Jordan Martinook (abdomen) out for at least the next six weeks.
