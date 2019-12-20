Hurricanes' Brian Gibbons: Demoted to AHL Charlotte
Gibbons was reassigned to the minors Friday.
Gibbons logged a combined 14:35 of ice time in his last two outings and has just two PIM, two hits and a minus-1 rating to show for it. The demotion of Gibbons could be an indication the Canes are expecting to have Erik Haula (knee) back in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Florida.
