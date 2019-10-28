The Hurricanes recalled Gibbons from AHL Charlotte on Monday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Gibbons has been shuffling to and from the minors over the last few days, and now he's being brought up again with Tuesday's home game against the Flames on tap. He has one shot on goal through two games this year, and he figures to continue slotting in on the bottom six.

More News
Our Latest Stories