Hurricanes' Brian Gibbons: Sent back to AHL
The Hurricanes reassigned Gibbons to AHL Charlotte on Thursday.
Gibbons' return to the minors leaves the Hurricanes with just 12 healthy forwards, so it could be a sign that Jordan Martinook (abdomen) will be activated ahead of Friday's game against the Ducks. Gibbons averaged fewer than 11 minutes of ice time in his two appearances and recorded only one shot on goal, so his demotion shouldn't shake up the fantasy picture in many leagues.
