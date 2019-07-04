Hurricanes' Brian Gibbons: Signs with Carolina
Gibbons signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Hurricanes on Thursday.
Gibbons has spent most of his career in the AHL, but he did manage to post 26 points in 59 games for the Devils in 2017-18. He'll look to make the big club with Carolina in camp.
