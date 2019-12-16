Hurricanes' Brian Gibbons: Summoned to big club
Gibbons was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Monday.
The 31-year-old winger has yet to tally a point in 13 NHL contests this season but has racked up 13 points in 14 AHL appearances. Gibbons could suit up for Tuesday's game in Winnipeg while Erik Haula deals with a knee injury.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.