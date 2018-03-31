McGinn recorded goal, four shots and two hits during Friday's 4-1 over the Capitals.

The empty-net tally gives McGinn five goals and six points over his last nine games. The 24-year-old winger is clicking well on a line with Jordan Staal and Justin Williams, so those in need of scoring help should scoop him up if in need of playoff help.

