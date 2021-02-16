McGinn scored twice and dealt a pair of assists in Monday's 7-3 win over Columbus. He also added three shots with a plus-3 rating.

McGinn matched his career high with four points, his last such outing coming way back in 2016-17. The 26-year-old converted a cross-crease feed to tie the game at 3-3 early in the second period, then he extended Carolina's lead to 6-3 with a deflection in the final frame. He also assisted on goals by Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen. McGinn is enjoying an incredible month of February, racking up six goals and two assists over his last six games.