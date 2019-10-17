Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Chips in helper
McGinn had an assist, two shots and a pair of hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.
McGinn has three assists, nine shots on goal and 10 hits through eight games this season. The 25-year-old's career high in points is 30, set in 80 games during the 2017-18 campaign.
