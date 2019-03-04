Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Closing in on double-digit goals
McGinn scored his eighth goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.
McGinn's been on a nice roll ever since the calendar flipped over to 2019, with 14 of his 21 points coming since the start of January. From a depth chart perspective, he still lines up as the Canes' third-line right winger behind Justin Williams and Teuvo Teravainen, but don't let that fool you -- he still sees a healthy amount of ice time, averaging 15:34 over his last 12 games. He's a solid low-cost option in single-season leagues and daily formats.
