Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Comes through in clutch
McGinn provided the game-winning goal in double overtime to sink the Capitals in Game 7 of the first round Wednesday. He also added an assist in the thriller.
McGinn deflected a Justin Williams shot from a tight angle for the biggest goal of his four-year NHL career. The top-six winger doesn't see action on the power play, thus limiting his appeal in fantasy playoff games, but he found the scoresheet in three of the seven contests in Round 1.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Notches two points Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Makes impact in matinee•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Snaps scoring slump•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Closing in on double-digit goals•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Takes full advantage of empty net•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Records helper in Tuesday's OT loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...