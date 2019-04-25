McGinn provided the game-winning goal in double overtime to sink the Capitals in Game 7 of the first round Wednesday. He also added an assist in the thriller.

McGinn deflected a Justin Williams shot from a tight angle for the biggest goal of his four-year NHL career. The top-six winger doesn't see action on the power play, thus limiting his appeal in fantasy playoff games, but he found the scoresheet in three of the seven contests in Round 1.