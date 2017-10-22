McGinn assisted on a pair of Jeff Skinner goals in Saturday's loss to Dallas.

Skating alongside Skinner is a sweet gig, but it's hard to see him keeping up this current pace. The 23-year-old put up some impressive numbers in he OHL and AHL, but managed just 16 points with the Hurricanes last season. McGinn can be a solid depth scorer for the Hurricanes, but fantasy goers looking for him to keep producing at close to a point-per-game rate will surely be disappointed.