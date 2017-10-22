Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Dishes out two assists in loss
McGinn assisted on a pair of Jeff Skinner goals in Saturday's loss to Dallas.
Skating alongside Skinner is a sweet gig, but it's hard to see him keeping up this current pace. The 23-year-old put up some impressive numbers in he OHL and AHL, but managed just 16 points with the Hurricanes last season. McGinn can be a solid depth scorer for the Hurricanes, but fantasy goers looking for him to keep producing at close to a point-per-game rate will surely be disappointed.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Notches helper in win over Flames•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Secures extension•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Slated to return Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Resumes skating, albeit with no contact•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Will miss another contest•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Nearing a return to lineup•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...