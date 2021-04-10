McGinn (upper body) is expected to miss Carolina's next four games at a minimum, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
McGinn's absence will test the Hurricanes' depth up front, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only picked up 13 points through 37 games this campaign.
