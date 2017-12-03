McGinn recorded zero points on four shots during Saturday's 3-2 OT win over Florida, but added three hits, a blocked shot and seven PIM.

With 12 points in 24 games this season, including six goals, McGinn isn't having a bad year considering his bottom-six role. Unfortunately, he's rather streaky as far as scoring goes -- he had four goals over three games back in early November, but he's only registered three points in 10 games since then. McGinn isn't a bad pickup if you're in a deeper fantasy format, but be prepared for long droughts where you don't see much out of him.