Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Files for arbitration
McGinn has filed for salary arbitration, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
McGinn had another solid season in 2018-19, notching 10 goals and 26 points while posting a plus-10 rating in 82 games, so it's understandable that he's looking for a raise heading into 2019-20. General manager Don Waddell is confident that he'll be able to come to terms with McGinn either through negotiations or through an arbitrator, but either way, it's safe to assume the 25-year-old will be returning to his role on the Hurricanes' fourth line for the upcoming campaign.
