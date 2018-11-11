Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Finds twine Saturday
McGinn scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings at home.
McGinn seems to enjoy facing Atlantic Division opponents, as he's accumulated 11 goals over 50 games against those teams. Ginner's on pace for just 20 points this season -- which would be 10 fewer than he had in 2017-18 -- but versatility is the name of the game for the 6-foot, 185-pound forward, and we can see him making the necessary adjustments in order to get where he needs to be from a production standpoint.
