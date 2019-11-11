McGinn will be a game-time decision versus Ottawa on Monday due to an undisclosed issue, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

McGinn has appeared in all 17 games for the 'Canes this season in a bottom-six role. The Ontario native notched one goal, three assists and 25 shots while averaging 13:07 of ice time that includes 1:50 shorthanded. If McGinn can't give it a go, the club would likely carry Haydn Fleury as a seventh defenseman.