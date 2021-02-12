McGinn scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

McGinn stretched his goal streak to four contests with his game-tying goal in the last minute of the second period. It's a remarkable run for the 27-year-old winger, who had all of seven goals and 17 points in 68 outings last year. Through 11 contests in 2020-21, McGinn has scored five times on 22 shots while adding 13 hits and a plus-1 rating. The Hurricanes' offense is deep this year, but McGinn probably can't keep up this pace much longer.