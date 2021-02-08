McGinn scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jackets.

McGinn has heated up since a move to the top six -- he has goals in consecutive outings and three in his last four games. That accounts for all of his offense through nine appearances. The Ontario native has added 16 shots on net and 12 hits this year. He could be a solid budget option to fill out DFS rosters as long as he's alongside Sebastian Aho on the Hurricanes' top line.