McGinn scored a shorthanded goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Senators.

Don't look now, but after failing to score a single point in 13 games during the month of December, McGinn now has a point in each of his last three contests, with a goal and three helpers. It's also important to note that McGinn is finally seeing time in a top-six role, currently skating on the Canes' top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen. Keep him in your fantasy sights, as this could finally be the start of something for the 24-year-old winger.