Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Heating up after quiet December
McGinn scored a shorthanded goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Senators.
Don't look now, but after failing to score a single point in 13 games during the month of December, McGinn now has a point in each of his last three contests, with a goal and three helpers. It's also important to note that McGinn is finally seeing time in a top-six role, currently skating on the Canes' top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen. Keep him in your fantasy sights, as this could finally be the start of something for the 24-year-old winger.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Scoring drought continues•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Quietly picking up steam•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Finds twine Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Seals shootout win Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Zero points through four games•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Out with apparent injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...