Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Helping hand in win
McGinn dished out an assist and fired three shots on net in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.
The fourth line helped spark Carolina's comeback, as McGinn set up Lucas Wallmark to get the team on the scoreboard in the first frame. McGinn has been a fixture in the lineup this year and accrued 10 points in the process, but the lines could be changing soon, as veteran Justin Williams re-signed with the team Tuesday.
