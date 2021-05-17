McGinn (upper body) is in the Hurricanes' projected lineup for Monday's Game 1 against the Predators.
McGinn has healed up just in time for the postseason, though the bottom-six winger could have some rust to shake off considering his last game action came April 4. He finished the regular season with eight goals and five assists in 37 appearances.
