McGinn scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

The 'Canes scored two power-play goals and one short-handed tally on the afternoon and McGinn didn't factor into any of them, which just about sums up his role on the club. The 25-year-old winger had only one point (an assist) in his prior 12 games, and on the season he has a meager 10 goals and 24 points through 78 contests.