Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Makes impact in matinee
McGinn scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.
The 'Canes scored two power-play goals and one short-handed tally on the afternoon and McGinn didn't factor into any of them, which just about sums up his role on the club. The 25-year-old winger had only one point (an assist) in his prior 12 games, and on the season he has a meager 10 goals and 24 points through 78 contests.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Snaps scoring slump•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Closing in on double-digit goals•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Takes full advantage of empty net•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Records helper in Tuesday's OT loss•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Heating up after quiet December•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Scoring drought continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...