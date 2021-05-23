McGinn scored twice on four shots and added three hits Sunday in a 4-3 double-overtime loss to Nashville in Game 4.

McGinn pulled the Hurricanes even at 2-2 with 1:55 left in the second period, hammering a one-timer from along the wall outside the left faceoff circle. Then he put Carolina on top just 13 seconds into the final stanza, stealing the puck in front and getting it through Juuse Saros while falling to the ice. It was just the second multi-point performance all season for McGinnn, who skated on Carolina's fourth line with Jordan Martinook and Steven Lorentz.