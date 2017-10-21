McGinn recorded an assist during Thursday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

After sitting out as a healthy scratch the previous game, McGinn was back in the lineup skating on the third line alongside Jeff Skinner and Derek Ryan. He made the most of his season-high ice time of 12:38, assisting on Skinner's second-period goal to open the scoring. Overall, with just 16 points in 57 games last season, McGinn doesn't possess much fantasy value at the present time.

