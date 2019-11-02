Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Notches shortie in Friday romp
McGinn scored a shorthanded goal for his fourth point of the season in Friday's 7-2 thumping of the Red Wings.
With the additions of Erik Haula and Ryan Dzingel to the Canes' lineup this season, McGinn has been relegated to mostly fourth-line duty, averaging about a minute less in ice time compared to last season (13:35 vs. 14:19). After scoring 26 an 30 points, respectively, in the past two seasons, don't be surprised if McGinn falls well short of those totals this year.
