Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Notches two points Monday
McGinn tallied a goal, an assist, two shots and five hits during Monday's 5-0 victory in Game 3 against the Capitals.
McGinn's tally salted the game for the Canes who were simply unstoppable in a must-win game on home ice. The 25-year-old winger is up to two points in three games thus far in the playoffs.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Makes impact in matinee•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Snaps scoring slump•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Closing in on double-digit goals•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Takes full advantage of empty net•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Records helper in Tuesday's OT loss•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Heating up after quiet December•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...