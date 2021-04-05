McGinn has been ruled out of the remainder of Sunday's game versus the Stars with an upper-body injury.
The severity of McGinn's upper-body issue has yet to be revealed, but more information regarding his status should surface prior to Tuesday's rematch with Dallas. The 27-year-old winger has picked up eight goals and 13 points in 36 games this season.
