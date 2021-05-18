McGinn (upper body) posted four hits, two PIM and a shot on goal in 13:57 of ice time in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

McGinn didn't get involved in the offense much, but he made his presence felt after a 19-game absence. The winger had 13 points in 37 regular-season contests, but he's expected to remain in a bottom-six role during the playoffs.