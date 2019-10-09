McGinn notched an assist for the second straight game in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

McGinn fell just four points short of the 30-point plateau last season, but he could be poised to blow well past that mark this year if he continues to see time on the second line opposite Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov. He makes for an intriguing pickup in deep fantasy formats right now.

