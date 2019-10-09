Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Point streak taking shape
McGinn notched an assist for the second straight game in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.
McGinn fell just four points short of the 30-point plateau last season, but he could be poised to blow well past that mark this year if he continues to see time on the second line opposite Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov. He makes for an intriguing pickup in deep fantasy formats right now.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Secures new deal•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Files for arbitration•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Qualified by Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Comes through in clutch•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Notches two points Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Makes impact in matinee•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.