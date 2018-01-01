McGinn finished the month of December riding a six-game pointless streak, his longest of the season.

The Canes are playing well as of late, with a 7-3-0 record in their last 10 games, however McGinn has not been much of a contributor. With 15 points in 37 games, he is now just one point away from last season's career high, but he still needs to show more consistency on a game-to-game basis before he can be recommended as a worthwhile fantasy option.