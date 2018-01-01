Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Pointless slide to close out 2017
McGinn finished the month of December riding a six-game pointless streak, his longest of the season.
The Canes are playing well as of late, with a 7-3-0 record in their last 10 games, however McGinn has not been much of a contributor. With 15 points in 37 games, he is now just one point away from last season's career high, but he still needs to show more consistency on a game-to-game basis before he can be recommended as a worthwhile fantasy option.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Fails to contribute in OT loss to Panthers•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Three-game, four-goal streak•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Scores in win over Cats•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Dishes out two assists in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Notches helper in win over Flames•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Secures extension•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...