Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Powers victory with two goals
McGinn scored twice in Saturday's win over the Avalanche.
McGinn was credited with five shots on goal in the victory and is now up to 10 goals and 21 points through 55 games. His limited power-play time hurts his fantasy value, but McGinn is skating on the second line and has a pretty lethal shot. The 24-year-old is having a career season and is worth owning in some deep leagues.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Showing improved stats this season•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Pointless slide to close out 2017•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Fails to contribute in OT loss to Panthers•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Three-game, four-goal streak•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Scores in win over Cats•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Dishes out two assists in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...