McGinn scored twice in Saturday's win over the Avalanche.

McGinn was credited with five shots on goal in the victory and is now up to 10 goals and 21 points through 55 games. His limited power-play time hurts his fantasy value, but McGinn is skating on the second line and has a pretty lethal shot. The 24-year-old is having a career season and is worth owning in some deep leagues.

