McGinn scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, doled out five hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators in Game 6.
McGinn opened the scoring in the first period on a feed from Martin Necas. In the third period, McGinn sent a puck back to Jaccob Slavin, who set up Dougie Hamilton for the game-tying goal. The 27-year-old McGinn finished the first-round series with four points, 15 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-1 rating in six games.
