McGinn scored a short-handed goal on his lone shot and delivered a pair of hits in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to Boston in Game 1 of their first-round series.

McGinn tied the game at 2-2 five minutes into the second period when he beat Tuuka Rask on a nifty forehand-to-backhand breakaway move. It broke an 11-game goal drought for the 26-year-old, who last scored on Feb. 21. McGinn had seven goals and 17 point sin 68 regular-season games and offers minimal fantasy upside.