Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Qualified by Carolina
McGinn received a qualifying offer from the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.
McGinn made a lasting memory for both himself and the Hurricanes franchise by scoring the Game 7 double-overtime winner in Carolina's first playoff series this decade. It's no surprise the team wants him back after that accomplishment.
