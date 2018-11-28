McGinn notched an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Canadiens.

McGinn had a quiet start to the year with just one point in his first 12 games. However, he's picked up the pace nicely since then, with six points in his last 12 -- not bad for a guy who plays a bottom-six role and doesn't see any power-play time. We still think he's a decent pickup candidate in deeper formats. Go check your waiver wire if you think he can help you.