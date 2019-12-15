McGinn notched his first point in 11 games with his third goal of the season in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Flames.

McGinn is pretty much locked into a fourth-line role with the Canes this season, which is not surprising considering he has the likes of Andrei Svechnikov, Nino Niederreiter and Ryan Dzingel all ahead of him on the team's depth chart. McGinn finished the last two seasons in the 25-30 point range, but is unlikely to come anywhere close to those totals this year given his current role.