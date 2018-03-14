Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Scores 12th of season Tuesday
McGinn scored a short-handed goal and added an even-strength assist, five shots and one hit in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.
It's the 24-year-old's fourth multi-point performance of the season, and McGinn has been spinning his wheels offensively since the last one, scoring just one goal and four points in his last 14 games. He still has a career-high 25 points in 69 games, but even in a top-six role his fantasy ceiling seems limited.
