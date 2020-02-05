Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Scores in garbage time
McGinn netted a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.
McGinn has two goals in the last three games, although his tally Tuesday cut the deficit to 6-2 in the third period. The 26-year-old now has 12 points, 79 shots on net and 58 hits through 53 games this season. He's a bottom-six player that isn't likely to help most fantasy owners, especially with a drop in physicality after back-to-back seasons of 137 hits with 25 or more points.
